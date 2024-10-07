Sohum Shah led Tumbbad has been making a lot of noise with its re-release in Indian theatres. The folk horror film has earned 3X its budget and continues to add footfalls despite completing close to a month at the box office. Scroll below as we decode the return on investment and other aspects.

OG Box Office Collection

In 2018, Rahi Anil Barve‘s directorial earned 13.48 crores against a budget of 15 crores. It opened to favorable reviews from the critics, who praised its direction, storyline as well as cast performances. But the audience did not seem very keen about a folk horror film. The footfalls did not convert despite a positive word-of-mouth, leading to a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Tumbbad has made box office collection of 31.65 crores, since its re-release on September 13, 2024. In the fourth weekend, Sohum Shah starrer minted 1.25 crores at the ticket windows. The graph is tremendous, given even latest releases like The Buckingham Murders have failed to witness such footfalls.

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown of Tumbbad re-release below:

Week 1: 13.44 crores

Week 2: 12.26 crores

Weel 3: 4.70 crores

Weekend 4: 1.25 crores

Total: 31.65 crores

Recovers 3X its budget

When the original and the re-release earnings are combined, the overall box office collections of Tumbbad come to 45.13 crores, which is almost 3X its budget. It is to be noted that the original cost is taken into consideration as there has been no update regarding the money spent into distribution and promotion during re-run.

Return on investment

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Tumbbad returns have now surged to a whopping 200%. Did anyone imagine a movie that failed in 2018 would become a superhit six years later? Unbelievable in true sense!

