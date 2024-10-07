Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has witnessed tremendous growth on the eighth weekend at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy flick is close to concluding its theatrical run. But it’s bidding goodbye in the most historic way possible. It has now surpassed the Week 8 total of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

The sequel to Stree (2018) is directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first installment. Fans were excited to witness the trio of Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana all over again. Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor also reprised their much-loved characters. The pre-release buzz was massive, but no one expected the movie to become the sensation that it did!

Box Office Collection Day 53

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has added 1.35 crores to its box office collection on day 53. This is a further growth of 25% compared to 1.08 crores earned on eighth Saturday. The total earnings now stand at 623.29 crores. The film is now close to the 625 crore mark, which is its predicted lifetime total.

Take a look at the Week 8 breakdown so far:

Day 1: 60 lacs

Day 2: 1.08 crores

Day 3: 1.35 crores

Total: 3.03 crores

Scores highest eighth week already!

Stree 2 has already clocked in the highest Week 8 collections in Hindi cinema. Previously, Pathaan conquered the throne with earnings of 1.71 crores. The horror comedy flick has now surpassed that mark in only 3 days, that too with 54% higher earnings!

Return on investment

Made on a budget of 60 crores, the return on investment now comes to 563.29 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 938.81%. Stree 2 is the most profitable film of 2024, and it will indeed be difficult for any upcoming film to achieve such huge returns!

