Shah Rukh Khan fans, where are you at? Good news might be lurking. After King and Pathaan 2, it seems the superstar is only further diversifying his glorious lineup. He will reportedly be collaborating with director Amar Kaushik for the same, who is currently riding high with the success of Stree 2. Here’s what we know about the development.

Shah Rukh Khan Wanted His Next To Be In The Non-Action Genre

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan wanted to sign his next movie in the non-action genre. For the unversed, Pathaan 2 is already a slick spy-action flick as part of the YRF spy universe, while King is also said to be a crime thriller. So, needless to say, the megastar wanted the third addition to his lineup to be a little different. The report added that SRK has been reading several scripts and is now talking with Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan for an ambitious adventure film.

The Movie In Question Is Not A Part Of The Stree Universe

A source close to the development also revealed that the actor had been talking to many filmmakers over the last few months and had heard all the ideas that he could, but nothing excited him. However, now he is in conversation with Amar Kaushik-Dinesh Vijan, who has a big adventure movie in mind for him. However, before your imaginations run wild, the movie will not be a part of the Stree universe but will instead be the inception of a new franchise. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor has already met the director-producer duo and is yet to greenlit the same. It will be apparent in a few days whether Shah Rukh will be doing the film.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s other two lineups, he will be dedicating the next two years extensively working on them. The actor will reportedly start shooting for King early next year and aim to wrap it up by mid-2025. He is then speculated to begin filming for Pathaan too early 2026.

