After a not-so-good 2023, Amitabh Bachchan is having a gala time this year as he was part of a sensational global blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD. The legendary Indian actor had a key role in the film’s long-term success, as his performance helped it mint big moolah at ticket windows. Now, the superstar is ready to storm the box office yet again as he reunites with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. And if everything goes well, he’ll be unleashing a mega milestone.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh reunite after three decades

The duo of Thalaiva and Big B was last seen in Hum, which was released in 1991. So, with the upcoming Kollywood action thriller Vettaiyan, they are coming together after a long gap of 33 years. This is one of the factors why the film has created a buzz around itself, and the neutral audience is excited to witness the face-off between the two living legends of Indian cinema.

Vettaiyan to help Amitabh Bachchan achieve a mega milestone!

With Rajinikanth’s star presence, Vettaiyan is a hot property right now. It is expected to set the Indian box office on fire, and even in the Hindi belt, it is expected to do well. If the film manages to enjoy positive word-of-mouth for itself, Amitabh Bachchan will achieve a cumulative collection of 1000 crores net in a single year.

For the uninitiated, Kalki 2898 AD did a net business of 653.21 crores in India. So, Amitabh Bachchan needs 346.79 crores more to hit the 1000 crore mark in a single year. If Vettaiyan does well with the audience and achieves the aforementioned remaining number, Amitabh will be the second Indian actor in history to achieve a cumulative collection of 1000 crores net in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan proves he’s the king of box office

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan created history at the Indian box office. With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, the superstar achieved a cumulative total of 1415.64 crores net, becoming the only Indian actor to earn a domestic collection of 1000 crores or more in a single year.

Will Amitabh Bachchan be able to join him? Let’s see!

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan releases on October 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

