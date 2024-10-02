Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the lead roles, continues to do fantastic business at the Indian box office. Backed by a franchise value, the film is going strong despite competition from Devara (Hindi) and Navra Maza Navsacha 2 in Maharashtra. Yesterday, it crossed the 10 crore mark comfortably, and now, it’s already in a profit zone. Keep reading for a day 5 collection report!

The Dharmaveer sequel maintains a strong grip!

Amid huge anticipation, the Prasad Oak starrer marked its grand arrival last Friday. It registered the biggest Marathi opening in 2024 and conquered the number game by scoring 7.92 crores during the opening weekend. On Monday, it displayed a solid trend and amassed 1.35 crores, dropping by 29.68% from the opening day’s 1.92 crores.

Yesterday, i.e., on day 5, Dharmaveer 2 pulled off a fantastic score by showing an upward trend ahead of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. It raked in an estimated collection of 1.40 crores, pushing the total to 10.67 crores net at the Indian box office.

Dharmaveer 2 is on its way to be a big success!

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has amassed 10.67 crores, which means that the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.67 crores. Calculated further, it equals 33.37% returns or profit. In the next few days, it will hit the mark of 16 crores, and whenever it happens, the film will secure a Hit status at the Indian box office

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dharmaveer 2:

Day 1- 1.92 crores

Day 2- 2.53 crores

Day 3- 3.47 crores

Day 4- 1.35 crores

Day 5- 1.40 crores

Total- 10.67 crores

More about the film

Dharmaveer 2 is helmed by Pravin Tarde and also stars Vijay Nikam, Makarand Date, Snehal Tarde, and others in key roles. Based on the life of Anand Dighe, the biographical political drama is bankrolled by Mangesh Desai and Umesh Bansal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

