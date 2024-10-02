When there’s Thalapathy Vijay in the film, fans don’t care about anything. If we describe his stardom in short – his films are critic-proof. Be it Varisu, Leo, and now, The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time), the actor delivered consecutive big-money spinners at the worldwide box office despite critics not being in complete favor. In fact, his latest release is enjoying a record-breaking journey. Keep reading to know about the film’s feat in Malaysia!

Thalapathy Vijay’s domination in overseas

Over the years, Vijay has witnessed a massive growth in his popularity and pull in international circuits. He’s arguably the biggest Kollywood superstar at present, and apart from the Tamil diaspora outside the country, he’s also enjoying the love from the actual foreign audience. With Leo, he crossed the 200 crore mark in overseas, and now, with The Greatest Of All Time, he has comfortably gone past the 150 crore mark.

The GOAT roars in Malaysia!

Malaysia is one of the important international centers for Tamil films, with Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth being the two biggest crowd-pullers there. In fact, when it comes to top Indian grossers over there, Kollywood is completely dominating the list. Recently, Vijay’s The GOAT created history at the Malaysian box office by touching the mark of 15 million Malaysian Ringgits.

The GOAT has become the first Tamil film to reach this milestone, and its current total stands at 15.01 million Malaysian Ringgits, which equals 30.23 crores in INR.

The GOAT to topple Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale?

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale is the highest-grossing Indian film at the Malaysian box office. The film has held the spot since 2015, and it seems that finally, after so many years, Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT will dethrone it. Dilwale’s collection stands at 31.03 crores in INR (15.68 million Malaysian Ringgits). So, Vijay’s film needs just 81 lakh to get there.

The Greatest Of All Time has now slowed down, but before wrapping up its run, it is expected to surpass Dilwale.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

