Jr NTR has displayed his star power with Devara. Without the brand of SS Rajamouli and any other support, the actor pulled off a brilliant debut at the Indian box office. After delivering one of the biggest openings in the history of Indian cinema, the actor is just a few crores away from unleashing a mega milestone, which has been only achieved by Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

1000 crore milestone at the Indian box office

Things have changed drastically in the post-pandemic era, and the box office has become more unpredictable than ever. Still, there have been Indian stars who delivered big hits and amassed a blockbuster total to their credit. Post-COVID, Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian actor to earn 1000 crores net with his films at the Indian box office. Later, he was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

So, as of now, only 5 Indian actors are members of the 1000 crore club post-COVID, and Jr NTR is set to be the next one.

Jr NTR will enter the coveted club with Devara!

With RRR, Jr NTR had amassed a mammoth collection of 772 crores under his kitty. Now, with Devara earning 190.85 crores in 5 days, the actor stands at a sum of 962.85 crores net. So, as we can see, the Tollywood superstar is now just 37.15 crores away from entering the 1000-crore club in India and joining the aforementioned superstars in the club. This feat will be accomplished in the next 2-3 days.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are yet to hit the milestone

Surprisingly, Kollywood superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are yet to make a 1000 crore net collection at the Indian box office post-COVID. Vijay currently stands at 906.97 crores, and he will have to wait for Thalapathy 69 to achieve this milestone. Rajinikanth’s post-COVID total stands at 452 crores net.

