Jr NTR-led Devara is holding its ground well with its Hindi version. After passing the Monday litmus test, the film displayed a strong grip yesterday. In fact, it witnessed an upward trend, with occupancies picking up since evening shows due to today’s national holiday. Overall, the film has crossed the 35 crore mark at the Indian box office and is just a few crores away from unleashing the first major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Jr NTR displays his pull!

Jr NTR’s last film, RRR, had a brand of SS Rajamouli working for it, which also helped it score above 250 crores net in Hindi alone. This time, it was a true test of NTR’s stardom in the Hindi market. So far, we must say that the actor has successfully shown his pull in the mass centers of North India, as these centers have helped the film keep faring smoothly.

Devara (Hindi) at the Indian box office

After a healthy opening weekend of 29.52 crores, Devara (Hindi) maintained a good pace on the first weekdays. In fact, with today being a national holiday, the film saw a boost in the evening and night shows. On day 4 (Monday), it did a business of 4.40 crores, while on day 5 (Tuesday), it saw a slight jump of 9.09% and raked in 4.80 crores, pushing the overall tally to 38.72 crores net at the Indian box office.

A few crores away from the milestone

The 5-day total of Devara (Hindi) stands at 38.72 crores, and as we can see, it is just 11.28 crores away from hitting the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Without the brand of SS Rajamouli, it would be a good achievement for Jr NTR, and from here, the film will comfortably cross another milestone of 75 crores.

Day-wise breakdown of Devara (Hindi):

Day 1- 7.95 crores

Day 2- 9.50 crores

Day 3- 12.07 crores

Day 4- 4.40 crores

Day 5- 4.80 crores

Total- 38.72 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Directorial Is A Hit, Makes A Profit Of 102%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News