Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated sequel, Joker 2, has finally arrived in cinemas in India. The first installment was a huge success and earned a lot of praise, so naturally, expectations are sky-high for the sequel. Yes, the buzz is in the air, and as far as the advance booking stage is concerned, the film has done well, but much more was expected from it, considering it’s a national holiday today. Let’s discuss below how much it could earn at the Indian box office on day 1!

Tremendous success of part one; limitation and an advantage for sequel

Exactly 5 years ago, the first installment, Joker, was released in Indian theatres. Back then, it survived a big clash with War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and went on to garner 64 crores net in India and secure a hit tag. Globally, it was a massive blockbuster, with earnings going above $1 billion (8387 crores+ in INR). Apart from that, the film also shined at the Oscars, and Joaquin Phoenix walked away with the Best Actor trophy.

Such a global impact and powerful content made Joker a modern-day cult, which led to immense buzz for Joker 2. Yes, a dark undertone and the musical theme will be a hurdle in attracting a huge crowd, but still, in India, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer is expected to perform strongly in urban centers. Another advantage is that the film will face no competition from fresh releases.

Day 1 advance booking of Joker 2

Coming to the advance booking for day 1, Joker 2 had sold tickets worth 2.95 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) before the first show started. It includes a sale of over 91,000 tickets at the Indian box office, with the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) contributing a sale of over 61,000 tickets. It’s good, but much more was expected, considering it’s Gandhi Jayanti’s holiday today.

Day 1 prediction of Joker 2

Going by the advance booking, Joker 2 is expected to earn 7-9 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. Usually, on holidays, the walk-in audience drives the major business, but in terms of Hollywood biggies, it is observed that walk-ins are comparatively less than Indian releases. So, that might restrict the film to less than 10 crores.

