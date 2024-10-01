Devara Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Trends): Jr NTR Delivers Massive 211% Higher Than His Paycheck

Devara has been making roaring calls at the box office, growing every single day. In fact the film took a slight yet surprising jump on a weekday, which is a rare phenomenon for films. This jump might land the total collection of the Koratala Siva film at a massive 190.15 crore approximately!

Devara Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the early trends, Jr NTR’s film also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, took a jump of almost 5% on Tuesday, day 5, October 1. The action biggie earned in the range of 13.40 to 13.70 crore. This jump is a welcome charm for the film despite very little growth since it happened on a working day.

This little growth also assures that the film might work beautifully on Gandhi Jayanti’s National Holiday, bringing a much-needed jump and crossing the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in 6 days! Currently, in five days, adding the early estimates by Sacnilk, the film stands at approximately 190.15 crore.

Jr NTR’s Devara Fee Vs Devara Box Office Collection!

Jr NTR has delivered 211% higher box office collection than his total paycheck for the action biggie in just five days, justifying every single crore he has charged for this action extravaganza. The actor took a hike from his RRR fee and charged a whopping 60 crore for Devara as compared to his 45 crore fee for RRR! However, he has proved his worth and deserves this massive paycheck as he leads this solo grosser towards a total of 200 crore in the next few hours!

Here is the daily breakdown of Devara’s India collection at the box office.

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Day 5: 13.40 crore* (estimated)

Total: 190.15 crore (approximate)

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

