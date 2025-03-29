After posting over 400 crores globally during its original box office run, Devara has arrived in the new market during phase two of its theatrical release. Yesterday, the magnum opus was released in Japan, and since Tollywood films have performed well in the past, expectations are high for this Jr NTR’s biggie. As far as day 1 is concerned, the film has clocked a good number in footfall and has surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2, Tiger 3, and others. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Promotions in full swing

Jr NTR recently visited Japan for promotions, thus creating a frenzy among fans. For those who don’t know, NTR’s RRR, which starred Ram Charan in the parallel lead, was an epic blockbuster in Japan. The SS Rajamouli directorial amassed a historic sum of over 130 crores and became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan by a huge margin.

After the crazy success of RRR, Jr NTR has built a good following in Japan, and his recent promotional visit charged up his fan base in the country. His efforts have bore fruit as Devara has clocked a good start at the Japanese box office.

Devara at the Japanese box office

With a decent pre-release buzz, Devara has opened to good numbers at the Japanese box office. As per Mimorin, the magnum opus witnessed 1.55K footfalls on day 1, which helped it surpass Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1.38K), Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (1.30K), Aamir Khan’s Dangal (1.26K), Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 (1.09K), and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (1.01K).

On the list of top day 1 footfalls of Indian films in Japan, Devara grabbed the 8th spot, below Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (1.61K).

Take a look at the top 10 opening day footfalls of Indian films at the Japanese box office:

RRR – 8.23K Saaho – 6.51K Kalki 2898 AD – 3.7K Pathaan – 2.22K Salaar – 2.20K Jawan – 1.96K Rangasthalam – 1.61K Devara – 1.55K Baahubali 2 – 1.38K Tiger 3 – 1.30K

