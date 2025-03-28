Chiyaan Vikram’s ability to deliver powerful performances translated into strong word-of-mouth for his action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, and the action thriller has maintained a hold at the box office, not witnessing a drop on day 2. In two days, the film stands at a total collection of 6.65 crore.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of reported 50 – 55 crore, the film has managed to recover only 12% of its entire budget. After the Eid weekend, recovering the remaining mammoth amount at the box office will be a herculean task for Chiyaan Vikram!

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 on the second day, earned in the range of 3 – 4 crore at the box office. This is almost in the same range as the opening day. Chiyaan Vikram’s biggie earned 3.4 crore on day 1.

The action biggie has registered a ticket sale of 65.6K on BMS from 7 AM to 11 PM. It registered 22.9% occupancy on day 2, excluding the night shows, with Trichy and Chennai, registering 33% and 30% overall occupancy, excluding the night shows.

About Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2

Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the film is rated 8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the action thriller says, “Kaali, a provision store owner and a loving husband and father, whose involvement in a dangerous crime network and his mysterious mission forms the rest of the story.”

