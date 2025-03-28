Salman Khan’s Sikandar does not seem to pick up despite creating buzz. At least the ticket sales for the Eid action-biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss, is lying very low, despite less than 48 hours remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters! In fact, as per the real time sales, it is selling only 30 tickets per minute on an average!

On March 28, the film registered ticket sales of 20K on BMS from 8 AM to 7 PM. This means that the action biggie is selling only 1800 tickets per hour and 30 tickets per minute on BMS!

Highest Priced Ticket

The highest-priced ticket for Sikandar is Rs 2210 for Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza Mumbai! Meanwhile, most of the luxury theaters have a price range of Rs 1800 – 2000. This is less than the highest-priced ticket for Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2, which was selling tickets for Rs 2400 in the same theater.

Lowest Priced Ticket

The lowest-priced ticket for Salman Khan‘s film is at Rs 63 for a single screen in Chennai. Many single screens are offering tickets in a price range of Rs 150 – 300.

Current Bookings Offer No Hope

Current bookings for the film on BMS offer very little hope for a bumper opening. On March 28, the film registered 20K ticket sales from 8 AM to 7 PM as compared to yesterday’s 14.8K sold tickets. Meanwhile, it sold only 2210 tickets from 6-7 PM.

It will be interesting to see if Salman Khan’s Eid release escalates ticket bookings tomorrow, the last day for advance sales before the film arrives in theaters on March 30. More interestingly, the film could implement some offers for spot bookings, escalating ticket sales.

