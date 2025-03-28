Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran arrived in theatres yesterday, and it has registered a much slower start than expected. Yes, the film was low on buzz compared to Vikram’s previous theatrical releases, but a collection below the 5 crore mark was never expected. With an underwhelming total on day 1, the film has recorded the lowest opening for the actor in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action-thriller has opened to mostly favorable reviews so far. Director SU Arun Kumar is being praised for his new form of storytelling and for maintaining the rawness. Also, as usual, Vikram is being hailed for its effortless performance. Even word-of-mouth is mostly positive, so that’s something to cheer for.

Day 1 collection of Veera Dheera Sooran

Veera Dheera Sooran had a low buzz around itself, which was seen through pre-sales. Still, considering the presence of Chiyaan Vikram, the film was expected to see good footfalls through over-the-counter ticket sales, but that didn’t happen. As a result, the action-thriller has earned just 3.30 crore* net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Since word-of-mouth is favorable, there’s a ray of hope for a major turnaround over the weekend. The reported budget is between 50 and 55 crores, which could be covered if the film shows a good hold at ticket windows from now on.

Lowest post-COVID start for Chiyaan Vikram!

With 3.30 crores*, Chiyaan Vikram has registered the lowest opening for himself in the post-COVID era. Before this, Thangalaan was placed at the bottom with a collection of 13.30 crores. Now, Veera Dheera Sooran earned 73.68% less collection on the opening day, which is disappointing.

Opening days of Vikram films post-COVID (net collection):

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 34 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 24 crores Cobra – 17.45 crores Thangalaan – 13.30 crores Veera Dheera Sooran – 3.30 crores*

(* denotes the estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office: Needs 153% Higher Collection Than Manjummel Boys To Be A Clean Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News