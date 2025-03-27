L2: Empuraan has done the unthinkable, delivering the biggest Malayalam opening post-COVID. Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political action thriller has earned much more than all of the recent films.

In fact, Mohanlal has surpassed the lifetime collection of all the Malayalam films of 2025 except for Officer On Duty and Rekhachithram. While the former earned 31.55 crore in its lifetime, the latter earned 27 crore.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Day Estimates

As per the early trends, L2: Empuraan earned in the range of 22 – 24 crore on its opening day, March 27, Thursday! In fact, this is 193% higher than the biggest Malayalam opener post-COVID. It was Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The GOAT Life, with 7.5 crore, which was the biggest Malayalam opener post-COVID.

Check out the top 5 Malayalam openers at the box office post-COVID.

L2: Empuraan: 22 crore* Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 7.5 crore Marakkar: 6.3 crore Turbo: 6.25 crore Bheeshma Parvam 5.8 crore

Pushes Himself Out Of The Top 5

Mohanlal has pushed his own film film out of the top 5 biggest Malayalam openers post-COVID. Malaikottai Vaaliban opened at 5.65 crore at the box office and was the 5th biggest opening for a Malayalam film post-COVID.

Already 3rd Highest-Grossing Mollywood Grosser

Mohanlal has already delivered the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. With an estimated collection of 22 – 24 crore*, it stands behind Officer On Duty and Rekhachithram. Eventually, it will surpass both of them on day 2 and become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025! All eyes on the Eid weekend to create historic records!

