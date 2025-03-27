The much-awaited Malayalam actioner starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan, released into the theatres today (March 27). Being one of the most anticipated Mollywood films of this year, inevitably, fans flocked to the theatres to catch the early shows of the movie. Here is taking a look at what the netizens have been saying about the film on X.

L2 Empuraan Review On X

Netizens seem to have a divided viewpoint when it comes to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mass actioner. One of the netizens said, “One word review: Toofan. A film that will set benchmark for Mollywood for years to come. Mohanlal has proven why he’s the GOAT and hatsoff to Prithviraj, the mastermind behind this epic masterpiece. Indian cinema will celebrate this masterclass from Mollywood.”

A user added, “A terrific multi-layered mass entertainer from Prithviraj and Mohanlal. Embedded in the DNA of Lucifer, L2 Empuraan follows the same pattern as its predecessor. It is intentionally slow at times and explosive at other times. An engaging first half and a brilliantly crafted second half with properly pitched theatre moments in between. A big winner.”

However, another user said, “The second half is better than the first half. Something is missing compared to Lucifer.” But another netizen again gave a thumbs up to the film, saying, “Well-written story and screenplay with an excellent cinematography. Every character had an equal screen presence to perform. Overall L2 Empuraan is a good film, worth watching.”

But there were some users who seemed to have been disappointed by the film. A netizen said, “Could have been a landmark film with a good writing and substance. Visuals and production design were top notch but scarcity of high moments and a long duration backfired.”

Another user called the film a missed opportunity. The review said, “With the expectations and humongous pre-sales, L2 Empuraan had makers failing to satisfy. Changed the whole classy Lucifer into a revenge drama. The music was also underwhelming. Average.”

Talking about L2 Empuraan, it has been directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Deepak Dev.

