Pan-India superstar Ram Charan is set to return to the silver screen with his highly anticipated 16th film, RC 16, now officially titled PEDDI. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, this movie is presented by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. It is produced by the visionary Venkata Satish Kilaru under his ambitious banner, Vriddhi Cinemas.

The makers unveiled a pre-look poster of the movie yesterday and officially unveiled the film’s title on Ram Charan’s birthday. “MAN OF THE LAND, A FORCE OF THE NATURE #RC16 is #PEDDI Happy Birthday Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan,” the caption of Mythri Movie Makers’ post read.

The film’s title showcases the power and gravitas of Ram Charan’s character, hinting at something truly monumental. The RRR actor undergoes a stunning transformation for PEDDI, shedding his superstar aura to embrace an intense, earthy, and fiercely raw character. The first-look poster captures him in a gritty, no-nonsense avatar—his piercing eyes, messy hair, untamed beard, and nose ring exuding an air of unshakable dominance.

Clad in rugged attire and smoking a cigar, the actor embodies an unapologetically fierce character deeply rooted in raw power. A second poster shows him holding an old cricket bat, with a rustic village stadium illuminated by floodlights in the background. These visuals hint at a narrative rich in rural intensity and gripping drama.

Buchi Babu Sana’s meticulous approach to Ram Charan’s character is evident in the first-look posters, showcasing a transformative portrayal with profound attention to detail. The posters promise a layered character, highlighting the director’s commitment to crafting something unique and Ram Charan’s dedication to bringing authenticity to the role.

PEDDI is being mounted on an epic scale, boasting an unprecedented budget, cutting-edge technology, breathtaking visuals, and world-class production values. The sheer scope of the film has already created an enormous buzz, promising an experience that will leave audiences in awe.

The movie features an exceptional ensemble cast, bringing together some of the most acclaimed and beloved actors from across industries. Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar appears in a pivotal role, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor stars as the leading lady, while Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma also play significant characters.

PEDDI’s technical crew includes Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who is at the helm of the music, ensuring an unforgettable soundtrack. Renowned cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, ISC, crafts the stunning visuals, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handles the film’s sharp editing. The highly skilled Avinash Kolla handles the production design, bringing his creative brilliance to the film.

With excitement around the movie reaching an all-time high, the jaw-dropping first-look poster has only heightened anticipation. With a team of National Award-winning talents backing the project, PEDDI is shaping to be nothing short of a magnum opus.

