It has been more than a month, and Vicky Kaushal has refused to surrender and is creating records at the box office. Each day, his Sambhaji avatar grabs some or the other record, and now, he has crossed another unbelievable milestone on BMS.

Creates The Biggest Record For Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan after 507 days. Jawan held the record as the Bollywood film that sold the maximum number of tickets on BMS in its lifetime. Helmed by Atlee, SRK’s action biggie registered a ticket sale of 12.40 million in its lifetime!

Vicky Kaushal Dethrones Shah Rukh Khan!

At the time of reporting this news, Chhaava has already matched Jawan with a ticket sale of 12.40 million, and since it is still selling tickets like hotcakes on BMS, it is now moving ahead from Jawan, taking the crown from Shah Rukh Khan for the Bollywood film with the maximum ticket sales on BMS.

Will It Reach Number 2?

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is the third biggest Indian film to sell maximum tickets in its lifetime as it stands behind Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD with 13.14 million ticket sales. At number one is Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2, as the Indian film with the maximum ticket sales of 20.41 million in its lifetime on BMS.

While it is impossible for Chhaava to surpass Pushpa 2’s ticket sales, it would be another unbelievable miracle if it surpasses Kalki 2898 AD. These numbers are from 2023 onwards after the trending feature for ticket sales was introduced on BMS.

Check out the lifetime ticket sales of the top 5 Indian films of 2023-25.

Pushpa 2: 20.41 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million Chhaava: 12.40 million Jawan: 12.40 million Stree 2: 11.16 million

