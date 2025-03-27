The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Tamil action-thriller film Veera Dheera Sooran was released into the theatres today (March 27). However, the film’s release is meeting with a controversy, with some morning shows being canceled because of a legal dispute between a production company and the film’s producer. This has resulted in several shows being pushed to post 11 am today. However, we stumbled upon some early reviews of the movie on X. Here’s what the netizens are saying about the same.

Veera Dheera Sooran Reviews On X

One of the netizens stated, “Veera Dheera Sooran is raw, rustic, and realistic. The casting and characterization are perfect.”

A user said, “Vikram and the whole team have lived in their role. This will heal Chiyaan’s unfortunate failures.” For the unversed, the superstar’s previous movies have not tasted much success at the box office.

While a netizen hailed the film as a ‘raw action thriller’,another user called Veera Dheera Sooran as a ‘silent blockbuster.’ Another netizen said, “Raw writing with a commercial direction. Will remind you of Sasikumar films.’

A user went on to add, “Cast performances are decent. Fight sequences are good. However, the technical aspects could have been better.’

Another netizen hinted why the audience should not be late to catch Veera Dheera Sooran in the theatres. The tweet said, “First 20 minutes are crucial with direct entry to the story so don’t be late. The film is split into part 1 and 2 for a grand cinematic experience. The title was born during a casual chat with Chiyaan Vikram. He has even set the stage for a part 2.”

Well, it seems like the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has managed to impress the netizens. The film has been directed by S U Arun Kumar. It also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjarmoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Siddiqui in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

