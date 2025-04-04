Many Bollywood stars are known to be self-proclaimed pet lovers. However, sometimes this can result to some adverse effects too. Did you know that Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh’s dog had once mauled the pet of actor-couple Akashdeep Sabir and Sheeba Aggarwal to death? The duo opened up about the horrifying incident in a throwback interview.

According to Indian Express, Sheeba Aggarwal and Akashdeep Sabir in an interaction with Lehren Retro recalled how their Pomerian was killed brutally by a German Shepherd which was owned by the then-married Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The couple revealed that the incident happened when they used to live in the same society as Amrita and Saif. Talking about the same they said, “We used to live in the same society, and she (Amrita) had a German Shepherd, and he was not trained and wasn’t supposed to be an unleashed dog. I am an animal lover, and I understand how different kinds of pets should be handled.”

However, Akashdeep Sabir gave Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh some benefit of doubt since they were not at home when the incident took place. He said, “To give the couple their due, they were not at home and were shooting somewhere; the house help left the door open, and my two Pomeranians were out for a walk, and the German Shepherd tore them apart.”

Akashdeep Sabir and Sheeba Aggarwal laughed while recalling how their watchman told them on the call, “Saif Aapka Kutta Khaa Gaya.” Akashdeep said, “My watchman called me and told me that I needed to get back as soon as possible. When I asked what the matter was, he just said, ‘Saif aapka kutta khaa gaya’ (Saif ate your dog), and I just couldn’t understand what he was talking about.”

But on a more serious note, Sheeba Aggarwal revealed that this unfortunate incident had a disastrous effect on her. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress said, “I was horrified and upset, and I went through a very bad phase.” Well, this incident also highlights the need of a mindful training which must be given to the pets. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in the year 2004. They have two children, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

