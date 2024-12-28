The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, is happily married to Kareena Kapoor. But did you know that he had once sent a special handwritten note to ex-wife Amrita Singh just before tying the knot to Kareena Kapoor? Read on.

In 2018, Saif Ali Khan appeared as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan alongside his daughter Sara Ali Khan. During the conversation, Saif talked about his second wedding with Kareena Kapoor; he sent a handwritten note full of good wishes and acknowledged the history they shared with his ex-wife. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, before going down, I wrote a note to Amrita, and I said, you know this is a new chapter starting, and we’ve had our history and everything,” he shared. Saif then recalled getting a call from Sara and her reaction: “You know I was coming anyway, but now I’m coming with a happy heart.”

Sitting next to him on the couch of Koffee With Karan, Sara added that her mother dressed up for Saif’s second wedding. “I must tell you that my mother dressed me for my father’s wedding.”

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. They have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Chote Nawab then tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, and they together have two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. He is gearing up for his big comeback to the Race franchise in the fourth installment.

