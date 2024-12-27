Sooraj Barjatya, who recently cast Ayushmann Khurrana in his next project, is now looking for the female lead. According to reports, the filmmaker wants to cast either Sara Ali Khan or Triptii Dimri in the movie.

The film, which has not been titled yet, will again be rooted in Indian culture, like Barjatya’s previous work. Sara and Triptii are currently the frontrunners for the female lead’s role and will meet with the director soon.

Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are Frontrunners to Play the Female Lead in Sooraj Barjatya’s Next

As per sources quoted by Midday, Sooraj Barjatya likes the work of Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri and will cast one of them as the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film.

While the filmmaker likes Sara’s mainstream appeal, he also appreciates Triptii’s performances in films like Qala and Bulbul. Both actresses will give a screen test in January 2025, after which the director will select one of them. Meanwhile, their on-screen chemistry with Ayushmann will also play a role in their casting.

“Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal that could align with the Rajshri universe, while Triptii’s nuanced performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala make her a strong candidate to bring a layered approach to the character,” said the source.

The film will be on the floors in the summer of 2025 and is eying for a 2026 release. Like Barjatya’s previous films, the male lead, played by Ayushmann, will be named Prem. “Sooraj Ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new-age Prem on the big screen?” a source said about the actor’s casting.

Interestingly, Ayushmann and Sara already work together in Aakash Kaushik’s upcoming spy comedy film. However, if Triptii gets to play the part, it will be the first collaboration between her and the actor.

Barjatya makes family-oriented superhits like Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Vivah, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! His previous release was the 2022 adventure drama Uunchai, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra.

