Vivek Oberoi has been in the news lately due to his business ventures. He was earlier known for his versatile performances and charisma on-screen. Having worked in movies like Masti and Krrish 3, Oberoi had already established himself as a great actor before transitioning to business. While he has been thriving professionally, Oberoi’s personal life has been marked by a profoundly emotional chapter he recently shared with the world.

Behind the glitz and glamour lies a story of love and loss. At the age of 18, Vivek experienced a tragedy when his childhood sweetheart passed away after battling cancer. The pain of losing someone so close at such a young age left an indelible mark on him. When cancer took her away, it broke the heart of Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi’s Childhood Girlfriend Passed Away Due to Cancer

When Vivek Oberoi was 18 and her girlfriend was 17, a shocking tragedy hit their lives. The actor recently opened up about this phase in an interview with MensXP. He recalled how her illness came as a shock to both of them. The two had met each other a few years prior but started dating the same year before the tragic incident. For a long time, he carried the emotional burden silently. “It was a complete shock. Despite everything we tried, she passed away within two months. I was broken and shattered,” Vivek revealed.

“Very early in my life, my childhood sweetheart—she was 12, I was 13, and we were dating. We entered a relationship when I was 18 and she was 17. I thought, ‘This is it. She’s the one.’ I envisioned us going to college together, getting married, and having kids. I had my life planned out in my mind,” Oberoi revealed in the interview. The actor also revealed how her demise affected her state of mind.

“Her death affected me so deeply that, for a long time, I would see her in random people walking by, even though I was there at her cremation. I had closure, but I refused to accept that she was gone. What helped me was working with children battling cancer,” Vivek Oberoi revealed in the interview.

