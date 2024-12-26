The wait is finally over! The first look of Sikandar starring Salman Khan is out now! Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus, Sikandar, has unveiled its first look poster, and it’s nothing short of iconic. A.R. Murugadoss known for his cinematic experience is all set to showcase Salman Khan in a never seen avatar before.

The poster showcases a striking prolific pose of Salman Khan, standing tall surrounded by an aura of mystery and power. The visual sets the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. This intriguing first glimpse of Sikandar has already set social media abuzz, as fans eagerly anticipate the megastar’s return to the big screen.

Salman Khan’s towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar – a character poised to captivate audiences like never before. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun!

Stay tuned for more updates as the journey of Sikandar unfolds.

