Every Bollywood fan is aware of the name Vivek Oberoi. Beginning his career in 2002, he was once known as among the industry’s most versatile actors. His debut in Company (2002) earned him critical acclaim, followed by outstanding performances in films like Saathiya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Yuva. He also transitioned seamlessly into a negative role, as proved in Krrish 3 and Vivegam. Despite his stacked filmography, Oberoi is no longer seen in Bollywood, and there is an excellent reason for this.

Vivek Oberoi has become a Business magnate. He is behind two companies, a real estate business in Dubai and an event management company, and is now counted among the wealthiest actors in the industry. In his business today, Oberoi feels independent, so he has shifted away from acting.

Vivek Oberoi could not have let a lobby decide his future.

In a candid conversation with Indian Express, Vivek opened up about his challenges in Bollywood. He revealed how the industry’s dynamics, including lobbying and favoritism, affected his acting career. Despite delivering stellar performances, Vivek found himself sidelined. “After 2007, when I did Shootout At Lokhandwala, the Ganpat song went viral. I won awards, so I expected a lot of offers, but I didn’t get any. I sat at home for 14 to 15 months after the film’s success,” Oberoi shared.

This instance forced Oberoi to think about his career. “It was only around 2009 when I decided I didn’t want to depend on this but build my economic independence completely. I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things.,” he shared

For him, Business was always only a Plan B because his passion lay in cinema. He believes that some actors may make a living by selling their souls to get into the good books of these lobbies. However, for Oberoi, it was no way to live. Therefore, he decided to work on his Plan B while continuing part-time in Bollywood. Despite his thriving business career, Vivek hasn’t completely turned his back on acting. He has three upcoming projects, including Masti 4.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies: Shahid Kapoor’s Deva In January To Alia Bhatt’s Alpha In December – Complete Release Date Calendar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News