2024 has almost ended and safe to say, it’s been a successful year for Bollywood. After the blockbuster success of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we’re now looking forward to what the Hindi box office will serve us in the upcoming year. Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has just been preponed. Check out the complete release calendar for upcoming movies in 2025 below.
January 2025 Bollywood Movies
Akshay Kumar is (hopefully) coming to end his dry spell at the box office with Sky Force, releasing on Republic Day, 2025. In less than a week of arrival, his biggie will be facing a clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva.
- Sky Force (Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya): January 24, 2025
- Deva (Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde): January 31, 2025
February 2025 Bollywood Releases
Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, 2024. The makers have now smartly averted a box office clash with Pushpa 2. Another fantastic move is to book Valentine’s Day 2025.
- Chhava (Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna): February 14, 2025.
March 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies
It will be one of the most exciting months of the upcoming year. Salman Khan will treat his fans to Eidi in the form of Sikandar. Akshay Kumar will also be arriving alongside R Madhavan for a Dharma film, which is yet untitled.
- Sikandar (Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna): Eid Al-Fitr 2025
- C Sankaran Nair biopic (Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday): March 14, 2025
April 2025 Bollywood Movies
Post Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan are all set to reunite, and fans cannot keep calm!
- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: April 18, 2025
May 2025 Hindi Releases
It’s going to be a holiday bonanza as Ajay Devgn locks May Day and Maharashtra Day weekend for his De De Pyaar De sequel.
- De De Pyaar De 2 (Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh): May 2, 2025
June 2025 Bollywood Releases
Akshay Kumar has locked Eid Al-Adha for his multi-starrer comedy. Fans are expecting a laughter ride, and there’s huge potential at the box office.
- Housefull 5 (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez & others): June 6, 2024
August 2025 Bollywood Releases
It’s going to be an interesting clash as Hrithik Roshan’s action biggie will be competing with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi Files at the Hindi box office. The budgets and genres vary. But we all know what a humungous surprise The Kashmir Files was, so Anupam Kher starrer not to be taken lightly!
- War 2 (Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani): August 14, 2025
- The Delhi Files (Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty): August 15, 2025
September 2025 Hindi Movies
Only one Bollywood movie has locked Eid-e-Milad so far, but it’s enough to set the box office on fire!
- Baaghi 4 (Tiger Shroff): September 5, 2025
October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies
After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his father, David Dhawan, all over again. The rom-com will enjoy the Gandhi Jayanti + Dusshera holiday.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are joining the Maddock Supernatural Universe with a love story. It is slated for
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde): October 2, 2025
- Thama (Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna): Diwali 2025
December 2025 Bollywood Releases
The year will end on a banging note, as Alia Bhatt will treat fans to YRF’s first-ever female-led spy film on Christmas.
- Alpha (Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh): December 25, 2025
There will be many more announcements for 2025 releases.
