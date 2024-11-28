2024 has almost ended and safe to say, it’s been a successful year for Bollywood. After the blockbuster success of Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, we’re now looking forward to what the Hindi box office will serve us in the upcoming year. Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva has just been preponed. Check out the complete release calendar for upcoming movies in 2025 below.

January 2025 Bollywood Movies

Akshay Kumar is (hopefully) coming to end his dry spell at the box office with Sky Force, releasing on Republic Day, 2025. In less than a week of arrival, his biggie will be facing a clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Deva.

Sky Force (Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya): January 24, 2025

Deva (Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde): January 31, 2025

February 2025 Bollywood Releases

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, 2024. The makers have now smartly averted a box office clash with Pushpa 2. Another fantastic move is to book Valentine’s Day 2025.

Chhava (Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna): February 14, 2025.

March 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

It will be one of the most exciting months of the upcoming year. Salman Khan will treat his fans to Eidi in the form of Sikandar. Akshay Kumar will also be arriving alongside R Madhavan for a Dharma film, which is yet untitled.

Sikandar (Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna): Eid Al-Fitr 2025

C Sankaran Nair biopic (Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday): March 14, 2025

April 2025 Bollywood Movies

Post Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan are all set to reunite, and fans cannot keep calm!

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: April 18, 2025

May 2025 Hindi Releases

It’s going to be a holiday bonanza as Ajay Devgn locks May Day and Maharashtra Day weekend for his De De Pyaar De sequel.

De De Pyaar De 2 (Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh): May 2, 2025

June 2025 Bollywood Releases

Akshay Kumar has locked Eid Al-Adha for his multi-starrer comedy. Fans are expecting a laughter ride, and there’s huge potential at the box office.

Housefull 5 (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez & others): June 6, 2024

August 2025 Bollywood Releases

It’s going to be an interesting clash as Hrithik Roshan’s action biggie will be competing with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi Files at the Hindi box office. The budgets and genres vary. But we all know what a humungous surprise The Kashmir Files was, so Anupam Kher starrer not to be taken lightly!

War 2 (Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani): August 14, 2025

The Delhi Files (Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty): August 15, 2025

September 2025 Hindi Movies

Only one Bollywood movie has locked Eid-e-Milad so far, but it’s enough to set the box office on fire!

Baaghi 4 (Tiger Shroff): September 5, 2025

October 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

After Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with his father, David Dhawan, all over again. The rom-com will enjoy the Gandhi Jayanti + Dusshera holiday.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are joining the Maddock Supernatural Universe with a love story. It is slated for

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde): October 2, 2025

Thama (Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna): Diwali 2025

December 2025 Bollywood Releases

The year will end on a banging note, as Alia Bhatt will treat fans to YRF’s first-ever female-led spy film on Christmas.

Alpha (Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh): December 25, 2025

There will be many more announcements for 2025 releases.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aditya Pancholi Paid Media Rs 15,000 At Jiah Khan’s Funeral; Defended Son Sooraj Pancholi, “What Is Sholay Without Gabbar Singh?” – The Unknown Past!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News