Aishwarya Rai is living the best life with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. But Abhishek Bachchan’s absence has been constantly raising questions. For a long time, rumors have claimed she does not get along with his sister, Shweta, and mother, Jaya Bachchan. But a new Reddit thread now claims she also has issues with her brother’s wife. Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Aish has an elder brother, Aditya Rai. He is reportedly an engineer in the merchant navy. He is married to Shrima Rai, who is a digital creator with an Instagram following of 130K. They are also blessed with two sons and often post glimpses from their family events.

A while ago, a social media user commented on Shrima Rai’s Instagram post and mentioned how she does not have a single picture of Aishwarya Rai or her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The sister-in-law did not hold herself back and responded, “You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you (zany face emoji).”

This turned into a heated discussion as the netizen labeled her “jealous” of the Ponniyin Selvan II actress. Another viewer commented that they had never known Shrima Rai was Aishwarya’s sister-in-law. She reacted, “Good. I want you to see me for me.”

The responses have now surfaced speculations that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does not even get along with her own brother’s partner.

A Reddit user commented, “Weren’t there rumors that she was misusing aishwarya’s name for some business deals and Aish found out and all hell broke plus her bro and his wife were not living with Aish’s mother they had some problems.”

Another wrote, “Shrima didn’t even get along with Aish’s mother when she was suffering from cancer. Aish’s mom even had unfollowed Shrima. They patched up last year when her mom got better.”

“Yuck! She follows the entire Bachchan family, even Agastya, but except for Shweta, nobody else follows her—not even Abhishek. I understand having issues with your sister-in-law, but this is a whole new low. She even responded to a comment asking why she never posts about Aish by saying, ‘Ask her.’ Really?,” another pointed out.

A netizen wrote, “So, it’s not speculation, Ash is disliked by both Shweta and Shrima”

“So not Just ShwetDi, But Aishwarya Rai’s Brother’s wife also seems to dislike her,” another commented.

Aishwarya has maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

