Housefull 5 is in the last leg of its production stage. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, the upcoming comedy flick is slated for June 6, 2024 release. It has the potential to break several box office records. Scroll below as we unveil the 3 major targets!

Housefull 5 Cast

The multi-starrer has gotten bigger and better with the inclusion of many prominent names! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea are a few names.

It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Major box office milestones!

Highest-grossing film in Housefull franchise

Sajid Nadiadwala is reportedly going all out and creating the most expensive film in the franchise. Housefull 5 will reportedly be mounted on a whopping budget of 300 crores. In order to be a success, it will have to at least recover 100% of its cost. And with that, it will be the first-ever installment to cross the 250 crore mark at the box office.

In short, Akshay Kumar & Riteish Deshmukh will, by default, become the highest-grossing film in the franchise while it is on its journey to recover its massive budget.

The streak of success

So far, the franchise has produced four films, all of which have been successes at the box office. In fact, only Housefull 3 couldn’t achieve the ‘hit’ mark, while the others went on to recover massive profits for Sajid Nadiadwala.

Housefull 5 now holds the pressure to continue the streak of success. Take a look at the box office collection of the past installments below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores (hit)

Housefull 3 – 107.7 crores (plus)

Housefull 2 – 114 crores (super hit)

Housefull – 74.4 (hit)

The journey towards 1000 crores!

Many big franchises in India have achieved 1000 crores at the domestic box office. So far, the Housefull franchise has minted 502.1 crores. Housefull 5 is expected to cross a massive margin and help get closer to that milestone. Even if it earns 300 crores, that means the total could go beyond 800 crores. Huge, isn’t it?

