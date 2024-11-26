The Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The movie also caters to a particular niche of audience which also might be the reason why the collections have not been going up. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 4

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer witnessed a 0.50% drop on its 4th day. In fact, the movie earned the lowest day-wise collection on its fourth day. It earned a mere 13 lakhs. The film had opened at 25 lakhs which was an alarmingly low opening. The collections saw a slight upward graph on its second and third day wherein it minted 55 lakhs and 50 lakhs respectively. However, on its 4th day, the collections have now gone down to as low as 13 lakhs. The total 4-day collection of the movie now comes to 1.43 crore. The film has not even crossed 2 crores yet. Furthermore, it looks like that the film might wrap up below the 2 crore mark. While, the exact budget of the film is not known, it is turning out to be a colossal disaster.

Given the subject of I Want To Talk, the film would have done a better job if released on an OTT platform. Given the disastrous performance of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer at the box office, there are chances that the film might witness an OTT release soon. There are high chances that the movie might get a better response on the digital space.

About The Movie

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever and Jayant Kripalani. The movie has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It has been penned Ritesh Shah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

