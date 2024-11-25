The Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk was released in the theatres on November 22, 2024. Despite Abhishek’s performance being praised in the film, it is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. On its 3rd day, the film has managed to cross the 1 crore mark.

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer witnessed a 9.09% drop from its 2nd day collection. The film garnered 0.50 crore on its 3rd day, whereas it had earned 0.55 crore on its 2nd day. The total 3-day collection of I Want To Talk now comes to 1.30 crore. The movie has entered the 1 crore mark, but still the overall verdict is extremely disappointing. The lack of buzz surrounding the film, coupled with it serving a particular niche might have resulted in the struggle to rake in numbers at the box office.

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer also marked one of the lowest openings of Junior Bachchan’s career too. Now, only a little bit of a positive word of mouth can result in an increase in the collection. It seems that the film might have had a better chance to connect with the audience if it had been an OTT release. There are chances that the film might witness its OTT release soon since its struggling to mint numbers at the box office. There are high chance that the film might connect well with the audience once it gets released on OTT.

About The Film

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, and Jayant Kripalani in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Shoojit Sircar. It has been written by Ritesh Shah.

