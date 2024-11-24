The Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk was released on November 22, 2024. The film opened to an alarmingly low number. The film’s off-beat genre is also said to be one of the reasons behind the same. Let us look at the film’s second-day box office collection.

I Want To Talk Box Office Day 2

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer had opened at a mere 25 lakhs on its first day. This was not only the lowest opening for any Hindi film in 2024 but also one of the lowest openings in Junior Bachchan’s career. On its second day, the film saw a rise of 43%. It earned 44 lakhs on its second day. However, the numbers are still below the 1 crore mark, which is not a very good sign for the film.

The total 2-day collection of the film now comes to 69 lakhs. Now, only a little upward graph in the collections might save the movie. This might happen with some positive word of mouth. However, it looks like the movie will turn out to be a box-office disaster.

Abhishek Bachchan Receives Praise For I Want To Talk

Even though the film is turning out to be a box office dud, Abhishek Bachchan has received a lot of praise for his performance in the same. Fans and critics have credited the actor for putting a lot of dedication and soul into his complicated role. Due to this critical acclaim, the film might do well once it is released on an OTT platform.

About The Film

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever, and Jayant Kripalani in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It has been penned by Ritesh Shah.

