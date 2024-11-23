Abhishek Bachchan has arrived in the theaters with a heartwarming tale titled I Want To Talk. The film targets a niche audience but has still opened way low to talk about. However, owing to word of mouth, the film is expected to grow over the weekend, and hopefully, it does!

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, the film earned almost 25 lakh at the box office, making it one of the lowest openings of this year. In fact, it is the lowest opening for Abhishek Bachchan as well in the last 10 years, at least!

Bachchan Family Member’s Last Films

Jaya Bachchan appeared in a very big commercial film, and it is a very unfair comparison with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Amitabh Bachchan’s last Hindi film at the box office was Uunchai, which opened at 1.81 crore. Even his other films in the last few years have opened in the same range. Goodbye earned 1 crore on Day 1, and Jhund collected 1.50 crore.

Even the lesser known and less publicized Chehre opened at 0.50 crore at the box office in 2021. Coming to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress’s last Hindi film at the box office was Fanney Khan in 2018, but it opened 8 times better than Abhishek Bachchan‘s I Want To Talk. Starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film opened at 2.15 crore.

Other Aishwarya Rai films in the last 10 years include Jazbaa, which opened at 4.23 crore, and Sarbjit, which earned 3.69 crore on day 1.

Clearly, Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk is the lowest opening film coming from the members of the Bachchan family in the last 10 years. However, it might eventually pick up magically over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kal Ho Naa Ho Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggie Registers Only 9% Of The Total Ticket Sales Of The Top Re-Release Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News