Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho has been creating magic at the box office and it is evident with the ticket sales that the film is growing slowly and steadily climbing up towards the best of the re-releases this year. The film earned 2.40 crore gross in the first week, better than all re-releases in recent times.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Box Office Ticket Sales

The romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan has registered a ticket sale of 107.56K in 8 days. However, the pre-sales for the film were low registering a sale of only 5.42K. But the film eventually grew.

On Friday, November 22, it registered a sale of 14.68K in total for a 24-hour cycle on BMS. And this number would eventually roar over the weekend for sure.

Here is the 8-day breakdown of the film’s ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 5.42K

Fri: 8.69K

Sat: 10.2K

Sun: 11.91K

Mon: 12.68K

Tue: 15.18K

Wed: 15.49K

Thu: 13.31K

Fri: 14.68K

Total: 107.56K

Needs To Target Rockstar

Currently, Kal Ho Naa Ho needs to target the ticket sales of Rockstar’s re-release. Ranbir Kapoor’s film registered a ticket sale of almost 300K. However, to beat the best ever record, Shah Rukh Khan needs to fight Sohum Shah’s horror film Tumbbad that had a golden run at the box office and ticket window. Currently, Karan Johar’s film has registered 9% of the total ticket sales on BMS by Tumbbad’s re-release.

Here are the ticket sales of the best re-releases of 2024.

Tumbbad: 1075K

Ghill: 439K

Rockstar: 300K*

Murari: 258K

Gabbar Singh: 210K

Kal Ho Naa Ho: 107.56K**

Indra: 85K

* denotes numbers from June 2 – June 26.

** denotes still running in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

