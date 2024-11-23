Yesterday, amid a couple of Bollywood re-releases, Pushpa, too, made it to theatres. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has been re-released in selected locations across the country, and the response on the opening day was decent. As there’s a strong buzz for the sequel on the ground level, the predecessor seems to be enjoying its effect during the re-run. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Directed by Sukumar, the Tollywood action entertainer was originally released on December 17, 2021. Back in the day, there were COVID-19 restrictions in place, but despite that, it managed to enjoy an extraordinary trend at the box office. As a result, after a start of 3.33 crores, the film went on to earn over 100 crores with its Hindi-dubbed version.

Yesterday, Pushpa was re-released in theatres, and as expected, it managed to grab the attention of fans. Despite a limited release, the film earned 20 lakh net on day 1 of its re-run. It’s a decent score, and by the end of this weekend, it’ll try to get close to the 1 crore mark. If the biggie manages to cross the 1 crore mark, it’ll be an impressive score.

During its original run, Pushpa amassed an impressive 106 crore net at the Indian box office. Including the re-run, the collection now stands at 106.20 crores. Whatever the collection comes, it’s all a bonus; other than just minting money, the re-release will play a crucial role in creating more buzz for Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, the sequel is all set to release on December 5 and is expected to shatter several box office records during its run. Amid this, there have been rumors about its postponement due to the pending shoot of the song. However, an official announcement of the same is yet to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales (USA): Only 8% Jump In Ticket Sales In 48 Hours, Allu Arjun’s Biggie Isn’t Meeting Expectations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News