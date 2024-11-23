Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil are expected to set the worldwide box office on fire. The most anticipated Indian film of 2024, Pushpa 2, is only 12 days away from its premiere in North America. The pace of pre-sales has slowed down in the USA. Scroll below for the latest update!

As per Venky Box Office, Pushpa: The Rule has clocked in total pre-sales of $1.24 million as of November 23, 10 AM. A total of 44,784 tickets have been sold for the premiere shows scheduled on December 4, 2024. The data is from 3,420 shows across 900 locations in the US.

Grows only by 24%

In the last 48 hours, Pushpa 2 has shown only 24% growth in pre-sales for the US premiere shows. As of November 21, it had scored advance booking of $1.14 million. The trailer received a favorable response, leading to an upward trend on the graph. But the pace has slowed down yet again. The makers must come up with exciting promos to keep up the buzz and entice fans to book their tickets.

Only 8% jump in ticket sales

As per the last update, Sukumar’s directorial had registered ticket sales of a little over 41K. This means it has witnessed a growth of only 8% as the admissions now stand at around 44K. All eyes are now on the upcoming special song starring Sreeleela and Allu Arjun. We all know the sensation Samantha’s Oo Antava was. The bar is high, and only time will tell if the makers manage to recreate the buzz.

North American pre-sales

Talking about advance booking in the whole of North America, Pushpa 2 has garnered $1.31 million in pre-sales for the premiere shows. Early predictions claimed it would earn $5 million in advance booking alone. The action-thriller must improve its momentum to break records at the overseas box office. Having said that, the final week before the big release will be the real game-changer.

