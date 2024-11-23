After Singham Again, another Ajay Devgn film has hit theatres. It’s a two-decade-old film, Naam, which was released yesterday. As expected, it began its journey on a dismal note at the Indian box office. There was no buzz at all before the release, and that’s why it failed to even cross half a crore on its day 1. Yes, you read that right! The film has fetched extremely low numbers, and below is the detailed collection report.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the Bollywood thriller was released amid negligible buzz. Just before the release of Singham Again, the official announcement about this film was made, which took everyone by surprise. Reportedly, Bazmee’s thriller was shot and completed in 2004. Due to unknown reasons, it couldn’t make it to theatres for 20 years. So, it was very obvious that the content wouldn’t appeal to the larger audience due to its irrelevance in today’s time.

Naam opened to generally poor reviews from critics and faced complete negligence from the audience. While the official numbers haven’t been shared by the makers, it is learned that the film earned around 22 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s the lowest opening for Ajay Devgn, and though the result isn’t that surprising, it’s a sort of setback to Ajay’s box office run.

With such a kind of start, Naam has defeated Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha in registering the lowest opening for the actor. For the unversed, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha did a business of 1.70 crores on day 1. So, if a comparison is made, Ajay’s latest release has earned an 87% lower collection than Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

Today, some growth is expected, but the collection is expected to stay much below the 1 crore mark.

