Suriya’s Kanguva is officially a disaster, with the new weekend starting with an even disastrous drop at the box office. While the film has earned a total of 64.30 crore over an eight-week extended weekend, the second Friday collection did not add anything substantial!

Kanguva Day 9 Box Office

As per the early trends, the action film helmed by Siva has witnessed a massive drop of around 68% from Thursday to Friday. On Friday, November 22, day 9 of the film, only 0.61 crore. This is a massive drop from the 1.9 crore that came on the second Thursday!

Suriya, as per reports, is even considering returning a part of his fee to compensate for the huge losses incurred by the film that was mounted on a huge budget of 300 crore. But looking at the current pace, the film would not even reach the 100 crore mark at the box office.

The film faced a very tough competition from another huge Tamil film Amaran that is roaring at the box office. In fact, even after Suriya arrived in the theaters, Sivakarthikeyan’s war drama registered better ticket sales at the ticket window on BMS.

Kanguva Ticket Sales

The film has touched the 1 million mark in ticket sales on BMS. In the first week sales, the film has registered 639K ticket sales surpassing Thangalaan.

Here are the one-week ticket sales of Kollywood films of 2024 (all running 8-day-extended week).

The Greatest Of All Time: 2297K Amaran: 2222K Vettaiyan: 1717K Kanguva: 639K Thangalaan: 581K

About Kanguva

Helmed by Siva and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, the film has been rated 5.3 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A tribal warrior’s fierce struggle to save his people a millennium ago is mysteriously linked to a shadow cop’s perilous quest in the present.“

