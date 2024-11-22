Kartik Aaryan right now might be dancing to Ami Je Tomar as he is gearing up to enter the 400 crore club and is only 4 crore away from tapping the milestone. In 21 days, the horror-comedy stands at a total of 396.47 crore. Overseas it has earned 82.84 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office

The horror comedy threequel has not only surpassed Singham Again’s 392.47 crore worldwide, but it has also maintained a lead of 4 crore over the Cop Universe biggie since the day it overtook Rohit Shetty’s film.

Enters Top 25

Kartik Aaryan’s film has entered the list of top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. It has surpassed Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots that occupied the 25th spot with 395 crore. Kartik’s next target is Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo before he enters the 400 crore club!

Only 4 Crore Away From Glory!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is only 4 crore away from the 400 crore glory. It has already surpassed all the Cop Universe films. The next huge target would be surpassing Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD’s worldwide box office collection of 413.10 crore.

Check out the 21-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

India net: 260.70 crore

India gross: 307.62 crore

Overseas gross: 88.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 396.47 crore

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri is yet to surpass Singham Again’s India collection at the box office. The film is still 40 crore away from the 300 crore club in India and it might not touch the mark in its lifetime!

