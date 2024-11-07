It is not a hidden fact that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bold and sizzling avatar in Pushpa in the dance number ‘Oo Antava’ had set the big screen on fire. Not only her sensuous dance moves but also fans were left swooning over her scintillating chemistry with Allu Arjun. However, did you know that her friends and family told the actress not to go ahead with the dance number? Yes, you heard that right! The reason being her ongoing separation from her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

In an earlier interview with an entertainment publication, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalled that all her loved ones told her not to go ahead with the Pushpa song because she was in the middle of a separation from Naga Chaitanya. However, paying no heed to them, the Shaakuntalam actress gave a nod to the same, and the rest is history. Samantha remembered the same and said, “While I was offered O Antava, I was in the middle of the separation. Every friend of mine, my family were like, you sit at home. You will not do an item song just after you have announced your separation.”

However, the Kushi actress revealed to have given a green signal for ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa because she did not find any reason to reject the song. Samantha Ruth Prabhu went on to say, “Why should I hide it? I didn’t do anything wrong. I gave my marriage 100 percent, but it didn’t work out. I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty about something I didn’t do.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, was released on Wednesday (November 6) on Amazon Prime Video. The show which is said to be a sequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel has received a massive thumbs-up from the masses. Samantha will also be seen in the Telugu film Bangaram.

