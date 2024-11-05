Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming wedding has been a hot topic on social media. The couple is expected to get married by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, details about the date and location of the marriage are still unclear. Recent rumors suggest they might not opt for a destination wedding in Rajasthan as previously speculated.

After their engagement in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, many believed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita would follow the trend of other celebrity weddings and have a grand ceremony in a palace resort in Rajasthan. However, recent reports suggest the couple plans to stay local and have a simple wedding.

While there is no official confirmation, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are rumored to have a traditional Telugu wedding on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony is expected to follow customs like the melakarta bedlam ritual.

Like their engagement and other pre-wedding events, the wedding is expected to be low-key. Family members from both sides will attend the marriage. The couple intends to keep the guest list small.

Sobhita’s pre-wedding rituals started on October 21 this year with the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. In this event, shared through various photos, she is surrounded by her family, crushing turmeric roots and seeking blessings from her elders as she prepares for the new chapter.

Sobhita wore a beautiful orange and green silk saree for the ceremony, a unique piece from Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati’s collection. She completed her look with an intricate braided hairstyle, green bangles, gold jewelry, and a touch of makeup.

