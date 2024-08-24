Sobhita Dhulipala is a fashion icon—from traditional Indian attire to Western outfits; she takes our breath away in them all. She recently got engaged to Naga Chaitanya, and her engagement look, comprising a coral-hued saree and gold jewelry, made headlines, along with her minimalistic makeup. She has now captivated the internet with her Western look, wearing a satin backless satin dress. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Sobhita won the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title at the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and represented India at Miss Earth 2013. She made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. The actress is best known for the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven. She has also made movies in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

The Made in Heaven star is an influential personality on social media because of her sense of style. She has 5.1 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. She posts aesthetically pleasing pictures, and we cannot see enough of her sultriness. Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala posted a carousel of images on her Insta handle in a muted satin dress, which goes perfectly with the weather. The rainy season is a bit gloomy and melancholy, and the cream-colored dress against a green background gives a very aesthetic feel.

The backless slip dress with spaghetti straps featured a cowl neckline and a fitted waist. Sobhita Dhulipala’s dress is from Zara and is worth Rs 4,350. It also features tie-up detailing at the back. So, if you want to purchase it, you can buy it from their website. Meanwhile, her makeup and accessories were also on point, eventually elevating her look. For footwear, Sobhita chose to wear an open-toed pencil heel.

For accessories, Sobhita sported a sleek gold necklace and earrings. The Night Manager star tied her hair in a braided ponytail, and for makeup, she opted for the brown smoky look on her beautiful kohl-rimmed eyes. She had a matte foundation and a nude blush on her contoured cheeks. Lastly, nude brown matte lipstick to complete her makeup. The actress posed beautifully with the contrasting green plants in the surroundings.

Check out the pictures below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala has expanded her wings in the Western film industry with Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. It was released in April this year. Before that, in 2023, she appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II and has Sitara in the pipeline.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her Revenge Body With Washboard Abs & Long-Toned Legs In H&M’s Rs 22,600 Black Ensemble, Making Men Scream “Step On Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News