Sydney Sweeney is among the rising stars in Hollywood. Her rom-com Anyone but You did surprisingly well at the box office, and with that, she managed to stay in the news. However, her Madame Web failed miserably, but that does not stop her from being the it girl in Tinsel Town. She is labeled as a sex symbol in the industry, and her latest social media post is a legit thirst trap, surely burning the internet with her hotness.

She gained recognition with her television shows, including Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. Sydney is a gorgeous woman and a talented actress as well. She gained prominence with the HBO series Euphoria and slowly transitioned into movies. Her growth in the industry has been remarkable, and it is just the beginning.

Sydney Sweeney has over 21 million followers on Instagram, and she often posts sultry pictures of her, keeping her fans updated. From red carpets to vacations, the Anyone but You star never fails to deliver on aesthetics. She posted a carousel of pictures on the photo-sharing app, flaunting her perfectly shaped curves. The young actress sported a black and white wesuit that exposed her tush.

The 26-year-old captioned her post, “I think they call this a thirst trap,” which received numerous likes and comments from her admirers. Sydney Sweeney posed on top of a boat and was all smiles and giggles in a few of them. The Euphoria actress flaunted her ample bosom as the zip of her wetsuit was down a bit, giving her a plunging neckline.

Sydney Sweeney had white sneakers and black sunglasses on to complete the look. She sported semi-wet hair and a bare-face look with peachy nude lips. She enjoyed herself posting these ‘thirst trap’ images for the followers. They have indeed been trapped in her beauty.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the horror flick Immaculate, which was directed by Michael Mohan. She was also a producer in this movie. Her Anyone But You with Glen Powell was a success at the box office and was released in 2023. It is available on Netflix.

