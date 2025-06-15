Apple TV+ has a new thriller generating buzz, and it’s a film that pairs two very different stars, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. The film, Echo Valley, is making waves despite not being a critical darling, and viewers are still clicking play and pushing it ahead of other titles like Fountain of Youth, The Gorge, and Wolfs.

Although Echo Valley has not overtaken Stick as per Apple TV+, it’s currently one of the top-performing movies on the platform this week, which says a lot for a recent release.

A mother's love is something fierce.#EchoValley — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/gfHumOuI5M — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 13, 2025

What Is Echo Valley About

The movie, directed by BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby, follows a troubled young woman named Claire (Sydney Sweeney) who shows up on her struggling mother Kate’s (Julianne Moore) doorstep one day in a panic mode while being covered in someone else’s blood. While the secrets unravel, the mother-daughter duo find themselves deeper in trouble. The film focuses on raw emotions, such as moments of tension and survival, and especially, the lengths a mom can take to save her daughter from trouble.

Sydney Sweeney Leads in a Dark Role After Euphoria and Immaculate

Sweeney, who broke out as Cassie in Euphoria, has since taken on a wide mix of roles. She starred in The White Lotus, had a hit with the horror film Immaculate, and appeared in Madame Web, which didn’t land well with audiences.

She picked up two Emmy nominations along the way and has shown she’s not fading anytime soon.

Julianne Moore, on the other hand, brings decades of experience. From The Big Lebowski to Children of Men, and from The Hunger Games to her Oscar-winning role in Still Alice, Moore has played almost everything. She’s no stranger to Apple TV+ either, having previously led Lisey’s Story on the platform.

Critics Offer Mixed Reviews, But Echo Valley Still Draws Viewers

Echo Valley hasn’t won over every critic. The reviews have been mixed, with some calling it a missed opportunity. Monica Castillo of RogerEbert.com called the movie “a melodramatic mess redeemed by the performances of the film’s exceptional cast.”

However, despite a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film seems to have found an audience. One viewer tweeted, “Just finished watching Echo Valley on AppleTV, and god, it was really good. The emotions, the intensity, felt like reading a deeply moving book. Every scene pulled me in. The performances were raw, plot was gripping. One of the best thrillers i’ve seen in a while 😵”

Just finished watching Echo Valley on AppleTV and god, it was really good. The emotions, the intensity, felt like reading a deeply moving book. Every scene pulled me in. The performances were raw, plot was gripping. One of the best thrillers i’ve seen in a while 😵 pic.twitter.com/L1fp4cG2Lp — Ayà (@missrushdi) June 13, 2025

Another praised, “Sydney sweeney and julianne moore’s performances in this echo valley scene were SPECTACULAR.”

sydney sweeney and julianne moore's performances in this echo valley scene were SPECTACULAR pic.twitter.com/7oFaORTnlK — gabo 🩸 (@Gabofrfr) June 14, 2025

A third added, “Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are acting their entire asses off in “Echo Valley” this movie is incredible.”

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are acting their entire asses off in “Echo Valley” this movie is incredible. — Furious Styles (@Chill87_) June 15, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Toy Story 5 Marks A Reboot? Jaw-Dropping Opening Twist Changes Everything You Knew About Andy’s Old Crew

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News