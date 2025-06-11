Echo Valley brings together Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore in a tightly drawn mother-daughter thriller set against a quiet but unsettling Pennsylvania farm.

The story unfolds with Kate, played by Moore, still trying to cope with her personal loss when her daughter Claire, played by Sweeney, suddenly returns home, covered in blood. As a result, Kate finds herself forced into a terrible decision once she discovers what her daughter has done. As the two navigate this grim situation, their bond is tested through lies and coverups.

Sydney Sweeney’s Career Growth Continues with a New Genre Shift

Sydney Sweeney, who has become one of the most talked-about actors in recent years, takes a sharp turn from her past roles to dive into this tense and moody film. She kept expanding her range after making waves with Euphoria and The White Lotus.

In just less than a year, she jumped from a playful romantic comedy to a religious horror and then to a Marvel role, and now, with Echo Valley, she takes on something more intimate and unsettling. Her performance here is less flashy but holds tension, especially when paired with Moore’s controlled presence.

The film also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Albert Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan in supporting roles, rounding out a strong ensemble.

Echo Valley Rotten Tomatoes Score and Early Reactions

While the early Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53% based on limited reviews, this might shift after its full release on Apple TV+ on June 13. Critic reactions so far have pointed out issues with pacing and focus, but performances, especially from Moore, are being noticed for their strength.

Echo Valley may not open with the same critical fanfare as some of Sweeney’s earlier hits, but it’s part of Apple TV+’s growing push into original thrillers. Other titles like The Gorge and The Fountain of Youth have found success with viewers, proving that strong performances and gripping narratives can draw attention even without theatrical runs.

