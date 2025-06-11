Sydney Sweeney has played complex before, but Echo Valley is on a whole different level. In this Apple TV+ thriller, she trades vulnerability for venom delivering a performance that might just be the most unsettling of her career. As Claire Garretson, a troubled daughter with a dangerous past and a dead body in the backseat, Sweeney makes chaos look calculated. And that’s exactly why it works.

From the moment Claire shows up at her mother’s horse ranch in a panic, Echo Valley spirals into a brutal emotional chess match. Her mother, Kate (Julianne Moore), is still grieving the loss of her wife and desperate to keep what little family she has left. So when Claire comes knocking with blood on her hands, Kate literally covers for her. But that instinct to protect becomes the film’s most terrifying weapon.

Is Claire the Real Villain Here And Not the One We Were Warned About?

Domhnall Gleeson plays the obvious bad guy here. His sleazy, snake-like dealer Jackie is menacing and manipulative, with a charm that curdles the moment he walks in. But the real threat is Claire and Sweeney knows it. What makes her terrifying isn’t how loud or violent she is. It’s so subtle. Claire is erratic, yes, but never without motive. Sweeney plays her like a ticking time bomb wrapped in apologies and pleading eyes.

She can pivot from panic to poison in a single breath. That emotional instability doesn’t just keep the audience guessing, it keeps her mother emotionally hostage. That’s what makes Claire so dangerous: she doesn’t feel like a villain dropped into the story. She feels like someone who’s been building up to this moment her whole life.

Echo Valley Prove Sydney Sweeney Was Born to Play the Villain

Brad Ingelsby’s script (from the mind behind Mare of Easttown) leans hard into the moral messiness of love. Echo Valley isn’t just about crime or trauma, it’s about how devotion can destroy. Kate’s love for Claire becomes a trap, not a comfort. And it’s Sweeney’s performance that twists the knife. She doesn’t ask for forgiveness; she demands it. And in doing so, she manipulates the one person still willing to go to war for her.

Yes, the film stumbles in places. The pacing dips, and some character choices feel rushed. But none of that takes away from Sweeney’s breakout turn. She’s not just the emotional center, she’s the storm. And while Euphoria made her a star, Echo Valley proves she can disappear into the kind of darkness that lingers long after the credits roll.

Sweeney doesn’t just play the villain. She makes you believe she was never anything else.

