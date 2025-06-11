Blindspot has slipped quietly into Netflix’s growing collection, and with all five seasons now available, more eyes are bound to land on this sleeper hit. Some have already called it the best TV show they’ve ever watched, and those who missed it during its original run might find it hard to resist now.

What Is Blindspot About On Netflix

The series, which originally aired on NBC starting in 2015, kicks off with a strange discovery in the middle of Times Square when a woman is found inside a duffel bag with no clothes, no memory, and her entire body covered in fresh, cryptic tattoos. She’s later identified only as Jane Doe, and her arrival sparks an investigation that unravels far more than anyone expects.

Soon, FBI Agent Kurt Weller and his team are pulled into the case. They realize the tattoos are not random, and each one points to a case, a crime, or maybe even a secret. Subsequently, they understand that the puzzles need to be solved in order to unlock Jane’s past.

However, what starts as a search for identity slowly turns into something deeper as the trail leads through buried secrets, betrayals, and a shadowy criminal network operating from within.

Blindspot: The Complete Series is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hO4hFSwOUJ — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2025

Cast Of Blindspot: Who Plays Jane Doe & More

According to The Mirror, Jaimie Alexander plays Jane in the series. Many might recognize her from the Thor movies and Loki, where she played the Asgardian warrior Sif. In Blindspot, she takes on a very different kind of fight.

Alongside her is Ashley Johnson as Patterson, the team’s brilliant tech mind. Fans of The Last of Us video games may remember Johnson as Ellie’s original voice. Her performance here is often singled out, with many viewers inspired by her portrayal of intelligence.

Is Blindspot Worth Watching On Netflix Now

Blindspot is likely to find a second life now that it is streaming on Netflix. The second season even holds a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a rare feat, especially for a genre show. While not every season hit the same mark critically, longtime fans stand by the entire series.

The comments online echo that loyalty as well. One X user tweeted, “Blindspot on Netflix 10000000/10 ‼️” Another said, “I’m so happy they put blindspot on netflix i’m finna rewatch every episode.”

Blindspot on Netflix 10000000/10 ‼️ — HER🫶🏽 (@allonjayyy_) June 7, 2025

i’m so happy they put blindspot on netflix i’m finna rewatch every episode 😭 — Taliyahꨄ︎ (@mashaydabrat) June 10, 2025

A third user opined, “You know what else is a good watch on Netflix ??? BLINDSPOT!” Someone else wrote, “I just started blindspot today on netflix 😭 & i’ve been watching it all day.”

You know what else is a good watch on Netflix ??? BLINDSPOT! — Im a st⭐️r (@xomamamiaaa) June 7, 2025

i just started blindspot today on netflix 😭 & i’ve been watching it all day — Ki Ki Do You Love Me . ™️ (@bombeautyki) June 10, 2025

Blindspot, all 5 seasons now streaming on Netflix.

