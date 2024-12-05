Euphoria Season 3 is finally getting back on track. It has been almost three years since the release of the previous season of the teen drama. Since then, fans have eagerly been waiting for updates on the continuation of the HBO series. While some reports suggested that the network might not move forward with another installment of the Zendaya starrer show, HBO has finally put the speculations to rest by confirming the release window of Euphoria Season 3.

Euphoria Season 3 To Premiere In 2026?

According to Variety, HBO has confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 will reportedly be released in 2026. Though the exact release date has not been announced, the release window confirmation let fans who were worried about the series’ future breathe a sigh of relief. JB Perrette, the global streaming chief at Warner Bros. Discovery, made the announcement during a tech and media conference.

The new season is slated to begin production in January 2025 and is expected to wrap up filming by the summer of the same year. With the release window, it is confirmed that Euphoria Season 3 will premiere more than four years after the broadcast of the second season. The third season has been long delayed due to several problems, including the death of actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill.

Who Will Return In Euphoria Season 3?

Another roadblock that affected the production of Euphoria Season 3 was the casting. Several main cast members, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, have gone on to establish careers in Hollywood, and hence, the series creators had a hard time getting their dates.

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo have confirmed that they will reprise their roles as Cassie Howard and Ali Muhammed, respectively. However, Storm Reid has announced that she will not return as Georgia “Gia” Bennett. Other actors who are expected to return include Zendaya as Ruby “Rue” Bennett, Maude Apatow as Alexis “Lexi” Howard, Jacob Elordi as Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, and Alexa Demie as Madeleine “Maddy” Perez.

