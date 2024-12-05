After the success of The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka, Disney+ has created another Star Wars-based live-action series. Titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the show is set in the New Republic era but follows a group of entirely new characters.

Contrary to the dark tone of other shows, this one follows a group of kids who get lost in space and cannot find a way to their home planet. Disney+ does not drop all episodes of its shows simultaneously, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow the same trend. So here is when you can watch new episodes of the coming-of-age series.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is going to feature eight episodes. The first two episodes premiered together on Disney+ on December 3rd, 2024. The rest of the show will follow a weekly schedule, and one new episode will be dropped every Tuesday. The season finale is slated to air on January 14th, 2025. Here is the complete release schedule of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew:

Episode 1 : This Could Be a Real Adventure: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024

: This Could Be a Real Adventure: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 Episode 2 : Way, Way Out Past the Barrier: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024

: Way, Way Out Past the Barrier: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 Episode 3 : Tuesday, December 10th, 2024

: Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17rh, 2024

Tuesday, December 17rh, 2024 Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24th, 2024

Tuesday, December 24th, 2024 Episode 6: Tuesday, December 31st, 2024

Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 Episode 7: Tuesday, January 7th, 2025

Tuesday, January 7th, 2025 Episode 8: Tuesday, January 14th, 2025

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Storyline and Cast

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, “Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with mysterious characters like Jod Na Nawood.”

The show stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith as the four kids: Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel, respectively. Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, while Nick Frost voices the droid SM-33. The cast also includes Tunde Adebimpe as Wim’s father, Wendle, and Kerry Condon as Fern’s mother, Fara.

