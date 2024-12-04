To bring Yossi Ghinsberg’s insane survival story to life in Jungle, Daniel Radcliffe starved himself. Yep, the dude didn’t eat for two days. Talk about next-level dedication.

Daniel Radcliffe didn’t just play a guy lost in the jungle—he practically lived it. In the movie, he took on the role of Yossi, a stranded traveler battling creepy crawlies and hunting for food in the wild. But here’s the kicker: to look the part, Radcliffe ditched the usual Hollywood tricks and went full old-school—by barely eating.

On Lorraine, he casually spilled the tea on his “diet,” which consisted of one fillet of white fish and a protein bar per day. And did that even feel like too much? He just stopped eating altogether. “I didn’t eat for two days,” he shrugged, making it sound like skipping meals is no biggie. “ It is not a healthy thing to do. I do not advise anyone to do it, but I did it for a very short time. It was worth it for the meal I got at the end of filming.”

And no, this wasn’t some director-mandated method of acting. Radcliffe chose this insanity all on his own, explaining, “I’m not a method actor, but I couldn’t justify going home to steak dinners while telling this guy’s story.”

Unsurprisingly, his extreme dieting didn’t sit well with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, or anyone around him. “Many people were apprehensive about me,” he admitted. And getting back to normal after filming wasn’t easy. “It took me a while to start eating properly again. It messes with your head.”

But Radcliffe was all-in for a good reason. Yossi’s story, he said, needed to be told. “It’s one of those stories you hear and think, ‘Wow, more people should know about this.’” And the real Yossi? He was wary about the whole thing, even helping Radcliffe nail his Israeli accent and some Hebrew pronunciations.

Still, the movie spared us some of the gnarlier details. In real life, Yossi dealt with parasites—a lot of them. Radcliffe laughs, saying, “We show him pulling out one, but in reality, he did that 20 times. We thought we’d spare the audience the other 19.”

Starving himself for art? Not exactly Hogwarts-level fun. But Radcliffe’s crazy commitment to Jungle shows he’s willing to go the extra mile—and skip a few meals—when it matters. That’s dedication, folks.

