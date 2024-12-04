This week’s major theatrical release is Pushpa 2. Meanwhile, the OTT space continues to embrace the festive spirit with several Christmas-themed releases, a trend likely to persist as we approach the holiday season. As usual, Netflix leads the pack with seven titles, including the Tamil film Amaran, centered on an Indian military hero, and Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt. Prime Video follows with three new entries, while Apple TV+, Zee5, and Sony LIV have one release. For more details, keep reading.

On The Big Screen

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Telugu)

The highly anticipated sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise is here. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film continues the story of the notorious sandalwood smuggler. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna

Available on OTT

Netflix

Amaran (Tamil)

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, this biographical action-war film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Adapted from the book series India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes, the movie follows the journey of Major Mukund Varadarajan’s wife as she travels to New Delhi. Along the way, she narrates the life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a narrative based on his real-life heroics.

Jigra (Hindi)

Directed by Vasan Bala, this action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. The plot revolves around a sister’s relentless efforts to protect her brother, who is imprisoned abroad.

Black Doves Season 1 (English)

Created by Joe Barton, this spy thriller TV series follows a female spy involved in an affair, only for her lover to become entangled in London’s underworld. To protect her, her employer sends an old friend into the mix.

Churchill at War season 1 (English) – Docuseries

This miniseries explores Winston Churchill’s life and leadership during the Second World War, told from his perspective as the Prime Minister of the UK.

Holiday Special Has a Guest List That Will Jingle Your Bells

This is pop icon Sabrina Carpenter’s first and only variety music special. It features her performance, guests, cameos, and duets.

Disaster Holiday (English)

Directed by Rethabile Ramaphakela, this comedy film follows a dad who takes his family on vacation, but not to the destination he promised.

Mary (English)

Directed by D.J. Caruso, this biblical epic stars Noa Cohen and tells the life story of a young Jewish girl who later becomes the mother of one of the most influential spiritual figures in history.

Prime Video

The Sticky (English)

This comedy crime thriller TV series, starring Margo Martindale, is loosely inspired by the most valuable heist in Canadian history (when adjusted for inflation). The plot follows a farmer whose farm is about to be shuttered, leading her to devise a bold plan to steal maple syrup.

Jack in Time for Christmas (English)

Jack Whitehall embarks on a journey from the US to the UK to spend Christmas with his family. Along the way, he meets various people, including celebrities, while traveling by airplane, train, and road.

Agni (Hindi)

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and Kunal Mehta, this action drama follows a firefighter and his brother-in-law, a police officer, as they team up to uncover the cause behind a rising number of fires in the city.

Apple TV Plus

Fly Me to the Moon (English)

Directed by Greg Berlanti, this romantic comedy-drama stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film revolves around the moon landing and the marketing efforts to gain public support for it, with a backup plan to fake the landing if the actual mission fails.

Zee5

Maeri (Hindi)

The story revolves around a mother determined to seek justice for her daughter, who falls victim to a brutal attack and exploitation by a gang of boys. When the legal system fails her, she decides to take justice into her own hands.

Sony live

Tanaav season 2 part 2 (Hindi)

The socio-political drama delves into the complexities of terrorism in Kashmir. Season 2, Part 2 picks up where the previous installments left off, continuing the narrative.

